The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said it will auction off the goat after all efforts to locate its owner were unsuccessful.
Deputies said the goat was found wandering around in the Little Mine Mountain area of Saluda.
The goat will be e sold at auction on June 19, 2019 at Animals-R-Us located at 725 Crest Rd, Flat Rock, pursuant to NC General Statute 68-20.
MORE NEWS - Pres. Trump: 'Good chance' now for tariff deal with Mexico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.