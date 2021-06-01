HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says that it has received numerous complaints from residents that claim they have been receiving phone calls from subjects that are claiming to represent HCSO, according to a release.
According to the sheriff's office, the scam involves the scammer informing a potential victim that they have an active warrant or summons calling for their arrest and that a certain payment needs to be made in the form of gift card payments in order to avoid being arrested.
HCSO says that it will never contact any person to inform them that they will be arrested if they do not pay a certain amount of money.
Deputies advise Henderson County residents receiving any phone call of this nature to hang up the phone immediately and to not call back.
