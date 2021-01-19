HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Department of Public Health said that the agency will begin taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments again on Wednesday morning.
The call center will open at 8:30 a.m. and will have approximately 700 appointments available based on the county's vaccine supply.
Residents age 65 and older can call 828-585-4700 between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule appointments.
Officials said the call volume is expected to be heavy.
A recorded message will play once all available appointments have been booked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.