HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that the county's vaccine providers will begin Phase 1b, Group 1 distribution this week, allowing all people living in the county ages 75 and older to register for vaccination.
The Health Department will open a call center number that people age 75 and older to make appointments. That number is 828-585-4700.
People who use this phone number can make appointments for the mass vaccination clinics managed by the Health Department at East Henderson High School.
In addition to the Health Department call center, Pardee UNC Health Care will open its pre-registration system for its COVID-19 vaccination clinic online at www.yourshot.org or via phone at 828-694-8222 (694-VACC).
Officials expect it to take several weeks to get all the people age 75 and up living in Henderson County vaccinated.
MORE NEWS - Trump says 'tremendous anger' in nation over impeachment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.