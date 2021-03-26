HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)-Due to the impact of Thursday's storm, multiple areas will have a two-hour delay on Friday.
A Henderson County School official says that significant flooding and multiple road closures across the county led to the decision. In-person and remote instruction will begin for all students at 10 a.m.
Polk County Schools announced that schools there will also be on a 2-shout delay. The district did not list a reason on its website.
An Anderson School District Three official says that due to power failure at multiple locations, the district will have a two-hour delay.
