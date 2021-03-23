HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Health Department said it plans to move its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to the former JCPenney Building at the Blue Ridge Mall. The county's current vaccine clinic location is at East Henderson High School, and since in-person learning is resuming, the county needed a new clinic location with ample parking.
“The old JCPenney building is an ideal location and provides the space and access we need for these large-scale vaccination clinics,” said Jimmy Brissie, Henderson County Emergency Services Director, in a news release. “The Hull Property Group, who owns the building, has been incredibly helpful and understanding about those community needs and graciously donated the use of the building for that purpose to get us through the next few months.”
“Henderson County Public Schools played an essential role in the early days of COVID-19 response by providing multiple sites for vaccination clinics to us and other vaccine providers in the community,” said Steve Smith, Henderson County Health Director, in the release. “Their support was extraordinary, and it helped us accomplish thousands of vaccinations for priority individuals. With school now back in full time, those campuses must return to their primary use for educational purposes and we support that transition.”
The former JCPenney store is located at 1800 Four Seasons Boulevard in Hendersonville. Appointments are required and no walk-ins will be accepted. People can register for an appointment by visiting the Health Department’s website at www.hendersoncountync.gov/health.
This clinic will be held indoors. Individuals should arrive shortly before their scheduled appointment time and be prepared to sit for 15 minutes following their shot for observation. The clinic cannot be accessed from inside the mall.
Apple Country Public Transit can be reached at 828-698-8571 for anyone who needs to schedule a ride to the new clinic site.
MORE NEWS - American Airlines is reinstating some services from the Ashville Regional Airport
