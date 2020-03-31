HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Tuesday, March 31, officials from Henderson County Public School District announced that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.
To protect the employee's privacy, their identity will not be released but officials assure the public that HCDPHH is notifying individuals who may have come into contact with this employee.
Local confirmed cases are updated daily on the department of health's website, by 5:00 p.m.
You can check the latest from Henderson County Public Schools here.
MORE NEWS - NC Gov. Cooper issues executive order that prohibits utility providers from shutting off services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.