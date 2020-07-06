HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) With the new school year right around the corner, Henderson County Public Schools is working on a plan for students and staff to safely return.
As the ReEntry Task Force works to develop their "Return to Learn" plan, they've received guidance from state government and health officials. Now, they would like to hear from the families whose children will be coming back to the classroom.
Parents and guardians are asked to complete a survey by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 10.
The Return to Learn Family Survey can be accessed via HCPS's website, and was also distributed to families through email, phone calls and texts.
