HENDERSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Publish School District said they have launched a COVID-19 District Dashboard to help keep families updated on school-related cases.
The Dashboard will provide real-time data reporting on school-affected case counts by school, cumulative positive cases since the beginning of in-person instruction on Sept. 21, and cumulative clusters reported by the Henderson County Department of Public Health, officials said. Officials clarified that "school-affected cases are positive cases in students or staff who have attended in-person instruction.
The dashboard will be updated at 9 a.m. each weekday, with new school-affected cases reported the business day after any positive cases are confirmed.
The COVID-19 District Dashboard is located on the district website homepage at www.HCPSNC.org, linked at the top of the “Return to Learn” portal, and also on the “R2L: Communications” page.
MORE NEWS - CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Surfer has terrifying close encounter with shark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.