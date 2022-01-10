HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announced they're requiring people to wear masks inside all district buildings.
District officials said the requirement will begin on Tuesday, January 11. Under the new policy, all students, staff and visitors will need to wear a mask in all indoor settings.
According to officials, the policy change was approved by the Board of Public Education at their meeting tonight. District officials will continue to evaluate the district's "Return to Learn" plans and make changes based on data and guidelines. The district will notify families of any other changes to these plans and update their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.