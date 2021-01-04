HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) will return-to-learn from winter break on Thursday under Plan C, a fully remote learning model.
According to HCPS, students will attend class under Plan C through at least Jan. 31, with the goal of resuming hybrid and in-person learning on Feb. 1.
HCPS says January's regularly scheduled school board meeting will consider implementing Plan A, fully in-person, for grades K-5 and Plan B, or hybrid, for grades 6-12 on Feb. 1.
“Our priority has always been the health and safety of our students and staff,” said school board chair Blair Craven in a news release. “With this in mind, remote learning is the wisest option at this time, as we see COVID-19 cases continue to spike in our region. As always, we will continue to work alongside the Henderson County Department of Public Health in monitoring the N.C. Department of Health & Human Services data so our district plans support the stabilization of public health in our community.”
The school district also mentioned that while operating under Plan C, HCPS will suspend updating the COVID-19 District Dashboard with school-affected cases, since in-person learning will not be occuring.
For more information on these changes, click here.
