Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning officials with Henderson County Public Schools confirmed that one of their buses had been in an accident Friday morning.
According to the district, the school said one of their buses, bus #49, was rear-ended this morning by another vehicle along Greenville Highway in Hendersonville.
We're told the bus was on its morning pickup route headed to Hillandale Elementary School.
There were no injuries reported and both the bus driver and students were said to be in safe condition.
