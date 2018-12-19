HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Henderson County Public Schools said Wednesday the school district will be adding a week of make up days at the end of the school year after school was canceled on multiple days last week due to the snow and ice.
“We realize it’s never an ideal situation when we have to make up time lost to inclement weather,” said Associate Superintendent Dr. John Bryant in a news release. “However, with significant uncertainty regarding what kind of future weather we may have between now and early spring, this decision by our administrators and board of education preserves calendar flexibility between now and the end of winter, while ensuring our students receive the quality, face-to-face instruction they deserve.”
June 10-14, 2019 have been added to the academic calendar as school days. January 22 will also be a school day under the revised calendar.
January 28 will still be a day off for students, along with March 18, and students will still be off on April 15-17.
A short week of school was also added to the end of the year for the Early College calendar: May 28-31, 2019. January 2 will be the first day back to school after the holiday break.
Officials said no calendar changes have been made to the Flex calendar.
If additional days are lost due to winter weather, officials said the calendar may need to be amended again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.