HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Henderson County Board of Public Education approved for Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) to resume face-to-face learning on Feb. 1.
According to school officials, starting Feb. 1, PreK-3 and eligible Intensive Intervention students will begin attending class on campus every school day (Plan A). Students in grades 4-12 will resume face-to-face learning under the hybrid (Plan B) model on Feb. 1. HCPS will operate under these plans until further notice.
“Return to Learn” plans will continue to depend on local health data and the stability of the HCPS workforce. Any additional changes will be communicated to parents via the district’s “R2L Weekly” updates and telephone alert messaging.
More news: Deputies in Greenville Co. arrest suspect charged with impersonating a DEA agent on multiple occasions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.