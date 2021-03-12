HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Public Schools announced on Friday they will welcome middle and high school students back on campus Tuesday, March 23, 2021, under Plan A: a fully in-person learning model.
The district explained that under Plan A, all students will attend school in-person following their school’s “regular bell schedule” and standard bus transportation schedules. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students on campus as well
The district said it will follow state public health officials' guidelines for “minimal social distancing,” by marking 6 feet of spacing in high traffic areas, encouraging physical distancing among students and staff, and limiting nonessential visitors and activities in schools.
Students must also wear face coverings in schools and on buses, frequently wash hands, and undergo daily temperature screenings.
“Things will still look different than they did pre-pandemic as we continue to take precautions, but our children will be back in our schools,” Superintendent Dr. John Bryant said in a news release. “And that is something we have been looking forward to ever since schools closed, almost a year ago to this day.”
Grades 6-12 will continue operating under Plan B next week (March 15-19), under a modified schedule: Monday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 17, are “A” days for middle and high school students in Group A, and Tuesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 18 are “B” days for those in Group B.
Friday, March 19, and Monday, March 22 will be Required Teacher Workdays in our middle and high schools for the facility preparation and staff planning necessary to bring all students back onto campuses. There are no changes in the existing elementary school schedules under Plan A.
MORE NEWS - Cooper announces Group 4 vaccinations can begin on March 17 in NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.