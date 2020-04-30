HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Public Schools announced on Thursday the district's plans to honor graduating seniors despite the current school closure.
While the Class of 2020 may not be able to gather and celebrate in the traditional manners, HCPS said it plans to honor graduates in alternative methods that publicly recognize their accomplishments and serve as tangible keepsakes for families, all in accordance with Governor Cooper’s current Executive Orders, as well as health and safety guidelines.
The district is developing individual video graduation ceremonies that will honor the traditional programs, student speakers, and graduates of each high school. The virtual ceremonies will be released online on the evening of Friday, June 5.
Also on June 5, between 4 and 6 p.m., each high school will host a “Drive Thru Diploma Procession,” during which graduating seniors and their families will drive predetermined routes to school campuses. Students will then walk up to a designated spot for their diplomas, while being safely cheered on by school staff and officially “graduated” by school administrators. The district is encouraging families to decorate their vehicles in celebration of their graduates.
