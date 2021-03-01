HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of Sgt. Jordan Warren's son.
According to a post by the sheriff's office, 3-year-old Jax Warren lost his battle with cancer Monday afternoon.
Sheriff Lowell Griffin released the following statement:
"The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office family wants to THANK YOU, the Henderson County Community and all that have prayed for us and Jax’s family. The outpouring of support during Jax’s battle has provided strength not only for Jax’s family, but for all of us at the Sheriff’s Office.As your Sheriff, I want to humbly thank you for the honor and privilege to serve this great community and I ask that you please continue to keep the entire family of Sgt. Jordan Warren and the Sheriff’s Office in your prayers."
