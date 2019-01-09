Alicia Moore was arrested for simple possession of schedule IV controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $1,000 bond in Henderson County as part of their offender round-up in December.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, Henderson County deputies announced several December arrests associated with their ongoing offender round-up.
Christopher Case was arrested for simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bond in Henderson County as part of their December offender round-up initiative.
Adam Pressley was arrested on charges for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a motor vehicle with an altered serial number, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chris Pressley was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine. He was held on a $4,500 bond in Henderson County as a result of their offender round-up initiative.
Allison Whipple was arrested on charges for possession of a schedule III controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $1,500 bond in Henderson County as part of their December offender round-up initiative.
Melissa Cornett was arrested and held on charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was given a $1,500 bond in Henderson County as part of their offender round-up initiative in December.
William Eric Laughter was arrested for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a schedule III controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $20,500 bond in Henderson County as part of their December offender round-up.
Chris Holbert was arrested for domestic violence. He had a warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly assaulted a woman. He was denied bond. Henderson County law enforcement arrested him as part of their offender round-up initiative in December.
Heather Sams is waiting to be served an arrest warrant from Henderson Co. deputies. She is currently in Buncombe Co. Jail. Henderson Co. deputies have included her in their December offender round-up initiative.
Gary Banks was arrested on three violations of a domestic violence protection order and is being held without bond. Henderson County law enforcement arrested Banks as part of their December offender round-up initiative.
Sean Hartley was arrested on the charges of obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen property. He was given a $3,500 bond in Henderson County as part of their December offender round-up initiative.
Ruth Messer was arrested on several charges. These include: 2 counts trafficking opium, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sale/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. She was given a $130,000 bond in Henderson County as part of a December offender round-up initiative.
Brendan Patty was arrested for forgery and held on a $6,000 bond in Henderson County as part of their offender round-up in December.
Janice Gordon was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and was held on a $600 bond in Henderson County as part of their December offender round-up initiative.
Shawn Morton was arrested on charges of possession of a schedule III controlled substance and held on a $6,000 bond in Henderson County as part of their December offender round-up initiative.
Thomas Mills was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and held on a $6,000 bond in Henderson County as part of their offender round-up initiative in December.
Dustin Carson was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held on a $1,000 bond in Henderson County as a result of their offender round-up initiative in December.
Jonathan Moffitt was arrested on charges for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held on a $2,000 bond in Henderson County as a result of their December offender round-up initiative.
Justin Morton was arrested on charges of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was held on a $5,000 bond in Henderson County as a result of their December offender round-up initiative.
Patrick Maybin was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held on a $2,000 bond in Henderson County as a result of their December offender round-up initiative.
Ivan Opperman was arrested on charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $440 bond in Henderson County as part of their December offender round-up initiative.
Magdalena Serna was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and given a $2,000 bond in Henderson County as part of their December offender round-up initiative.
Morgan Tart was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $10,000 bond in Henderson County as part of their offender round-up initiative.
Jonathan Pace was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. He was given a $5,500 bond in in Henderson County as part of a December offender round-up initiative.
Kristopher Bryan Duncan was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana. He was given a $10,000 bond in Henderson County as part of a December offender round-up initiative.
Leshe Owen was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was given a $1,000 bond in Henderson County as part of a December offender round-up initiative.
Roy Barnwell was arrested on a FTA on misdemeanor. He was given a $200 bond in Henderson County as part of a December offender round-up initiative.
Casey May is currently waiting to be served with an arrest warrant and is being held in Haywood Jail. He is included in Henderson County deputies' December offender round-up.
Dennis Parris was arrested for possession of stolen property. He was given a $11,000 bond in Henderson County as part of a December offender round-up initiative.
Dillon Surrett was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a $15,000 bond in Henderson County as part of a December offender round-up initiative.
Tamara Ballard was arrested on a simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance charge. She was given a $500 bond in Henderson County as part of a December offender round-up initiative.
Bojana O'Riley was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and marijuana. She was given a $9,000 bond in Henderson County as part of a December offender round-up initiative.
Jonathan Ray Adams was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $30,000 bond in Henderson County as part of a December offender round-up initiative.
The round-up targeted offenders in Henderson County wanted for the following charges:
Narcotic violations
Breaking and entering
Possession of stolen property
Larceny
Domestic violence
Other related offenses
During the month of December, detectives found all of the following:
1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, a quantity of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and four gallons of moonshine.
They also seized two firearms from convicted felons, recovered two stolen vehicles, one seized vehicle from a breaking/entering suspect and recovered over $2,000 in stolen property.
To date, there have been 33 arrests. Their mugshots and charges detailed in the above slideshow.
