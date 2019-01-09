Alicia Moore Mugshot

Alicia Moore was arrested for simple possession of schedule IV controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $1,000 bond in Henderson County as part of their offender round-up in December. 

 Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, Henderson County deputies announced several December arrests associated with their ongoing offender round-up. 

Henderson County December offender round-up arrests

The round-up targeted offenders in Henderson County wanted for the following charges: 

  • Narcotic violations
  • Breaking and entering 
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Larceny
  • Domestic violence
  • Other related offenses

During the month of December, detectives found all of the following:

1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, a quantity of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and four gallons of moonshine. 

They also seized two firearms from convicted felons, recovered two stolen vehicles, one seized vehicle from a breaking/entering suspect and recovered over $2,000 in stolen property. 

To date, there have been 33 arrests. Their mugshots and charges detailed in the above slideshow.  

