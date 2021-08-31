HENDERONSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of scammers posing as pastors at local churches and asking for gift cards.
The sheriff's office said the alleged calls aimed target was women undergoing cancer treatments in the hospital. The scammer then tells the women they can use these gift cards to download their favorite music and videos to boost their well-being and confidence during surgery and their fight against cancer.
There is the promise of repayment with cash or check once you bought the gift card.
Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges everyone to please not fall for this scam and contact your church directly if you have any questions or concerns about the legitimacy of any correspondence you may have received.
