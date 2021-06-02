HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has added a new four-legged crime fighter to the team.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Hunter is a 21-month-old German Short Haired Pointer who will be a single-purpose explosives detection canine. The canine was selected for his incredible drive, temperament and friendly social skills, says deputies.
Deputies say Hunter was donated to the office from the Hunter Automotive Group. The group provided the funding for "Hunter" and the necessary training materials needed for his certification.
