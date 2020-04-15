HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they will host a drive by visitation to honor a longtime deputy who passed away on April 10.
Deputies said the drive-by visitation for Lieutenant Terry “Elvi” Foster will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the sheriff’s office.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will stand watch over Lt. Foster and his family as he lies in state outside the building on North Grove Street.
The public, emergency services, and other officials will be able to pay their respects by traveling south on Grove Street from any point above Fourth Avenue in Hendersonville and view Lt. Foster’s casket and his family as they pass by.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone participating in this visitation burn their headlights and activate their flashers as they pass by in remembrance of Lt. Foster.
This visitation will be followed by a small, private memorial service for the family only, however, the Sheriff’s Office will livestream the event at https://vimeo.com/408050003 and on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office YouTube Channel.
Read more about Foster's life and legacy here.
