COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had 16 points off three 3-pointers and Zia Cooke added 13 points as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the second half for its 11th straight win over rival Clemson 76-45. The Gamecocks' backcourt duo got things going in the third quarter after managing just seven field goals the first 20 minutes. South Carolina started the third quarter on an 18-6 surge that Clemson could not answer. Aliyah Boston had 11 points and Laeticia Amihere finished with 10 points. Clemson fell to 2-16 all time against No. 1 ranked opponents.
