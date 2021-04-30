HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County officials announced the first annual compost, agriculture and environmental fair on Friday.
Officials say that the fair will take place on May 6 at Jackson Park under shelters #1 through #3.
According to officials, Henderson County Environmental Programs and Cooperative Extension are partnering to teach residents about the importance of healthy soils and the environment.
The event is the first pick-up location for the County's sold out compost bin pre-sale, according to officials.
Attendees can connect with environmental community partners at the event including; Soil and Water, Cooperative Extension, NC State Parks, Mountain True, Hendersonville Bee City USA, Mills River Partnership, Bullington Gardens, City of Hendersonville and GreenWorks.
For questions, please contact Environmental Programs Coordinator, Christine Wittmeier at cwittmeier@hendersoncountync.gov or call (828) 694-6524.
