Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, August 2, moms, friends and families will gather in Hendersonville for a World Breastfeeding Celebration.
The free event will take place at 10:00 a.m. and run until noon at East Flat Rock Park at 107 Blue Ridge Road.
The event will be sponsored by WIC and the Henderson County Breastfeeding Coalition and will include live music, food and drinks, giveaways and raffles for gift certificates to local restaurants, gift baskets, massages, event tickets and more.
A private area for breastfeeding mothers to nurse will be available.
Each year from August 1-7 World Breastfeeding Week occurs and this year's theme is Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding.
The coalition sponsoring the event says their long term goal is to make Hendersonville a Breastfeeding-Friendly community.
The Henderson County Breastfeeding Coalition was organized in September 2016 to promote breastfeeding and provide support.
Members include the Department of Public Health’s Clinic and WIC Services, Advent Health, Child and Family Resource Center, Head Start and Western Carolina Community Action.
