HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County Emergency Services manager John Mitchell declared a State of Emergency for Henderson County.
The State of Emergency goes into effect at midnight, Saturday, January 15. It will continue until officials advise otherwise.
“We encourage residents to stay inside and limit any non-essential travel. Emergency Services and law enforcement personnel, along with state and municipal road crews, will be bearing a heavy burden to keep up with public safety demands and keep the roads as clear as possible. Staying inside, off the roads unless it’s an emergency, helps put them in the best possible position to reach our neighbors who need their assistance”, said County Manager Mitchell.
If you need emergency information, please call (828) 697-4728 or log onto www.hendersoncountync.gov and click on View Emergency Information.
