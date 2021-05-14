HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Henderson County will honor the late Deputy Ryan P. Hendrix by dedicating a law enforcement center in his memory.
The dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on May 14 in the parking lot of the Henderson County Law Enforcement Center
The facility will henceforth be known as the Deputy Ryan P. Hendrix Law Enforcement Center
Hendrix was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a car break-in call in September 2020. The suspect also died. Since his passing, different organizations have found ways to honor him.
The decision to rename the building came after Henderson County commissioners unanimously voted back in October of 2020.
