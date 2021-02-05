CLEAR CREEK, NC (FOX Carolina)- Two suspects in Henderson County are in custody on multiple drug charges including possession and trafficking.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says that members of its Crime Suppression Unit conducted a patrol in a known high crime area of Clear Creek when officers observed a vehicle in the road with a fictitious license plate.
The sheriff's office says that upon searching the vehicle, numerous bags of methamphetamine were recovered along with $5,822 in cash.
According to deputies 54-year-old Jeffery Scott Clark and 34-year-old Magdalena Bionca Serna were arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession intent to distribute a Schedule II substance.
Both Clark and Serna are being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility, the sheriff's office says.
MORE NEWS: US COVID-19 deaths top 469,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.