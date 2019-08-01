Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Henderson County say they have arrested a man after SWAT executed a search warrant on July 31.
Deputies say 32-year-old Kendall Deron Angram was arrested at a home along Woodcock Drive in Hendersonville after the Henderson County Drug Task Force and Henderson County Sheriff's Office SWAT found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and a handgun.
Detectives charged Angram with felony possession with the intent to sale and deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling or delivery of a controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.
Deputies say Angram was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center where he was later released after posting a $46,000 secured bond.
