Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Henderson County are are searching for a runaway teen.
Deputies say 14-year-old Nicole Sanchez left her home around 2:30 a.m. on January 17 in the East Flat Rock area of Henderson County.
She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, gray sweat pants, and yellow "Vans" shoes.
She's described as 4'11" tall weighing approximately 144 pounds. Deputies say Sanchez is on medication and is currently without it.
It's unknown at this time what direction of travel she may have taken, and a possible destination is unknown.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Nicole Sanchez is ask to contact the HCSO at 828.697.4911 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature in the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
