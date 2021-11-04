HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies need help identifying the suspects who taped a dog's mouth shut and "left him for dead".
On Oct. 27, the dog was found running around looking for help in the Edeneyville community, according to deputies. He was found by someone who was able to loosen the tape an call Henderson County animal enforcement officers.
Anyone with information on who might have done this act is asked to call Officer Brezillac at 828-694-3131.
Deputies mentioned that the owner of the dog has been located and is not the suspect in this case.
The dog was luckily did not suffer any serous injuries and has been reunited with its owner.
MORE NEWS: Arson detectives investigating after multiple Buncombe Co. barns set on fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.