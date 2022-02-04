HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Are you looking for a job where no two days are the same? The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for first responders.
The Sheriff's Office is looking to fill positions at the 911 call center.
For more information on the positions, click here.
