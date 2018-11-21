HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were arrested when deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Joe Road in Mills River on November 16.
Deputies said methamphetamine, prescription pills and a firearm were also seized during the search.
Below is a list of suspects arrested and their charges, per a news release:
- Regina (Gina) Speagle, 35 of Joe Road was charged with one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a $500 unsecured bond.
- Matthew Aaron Wheeler, 31, of Joe Road was charged with one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
- Matthew Dale Jones, 36, of Joe Road was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $29,000 secured bond.
- Mary Sarah Fleischer, 33, of Joe Road was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule for controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and other offenses. Fleischer is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $63,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.