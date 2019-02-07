Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday morning, detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Team and Crime Suppressions Unit conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 25 south of Tuxedo.
During the course of the traffic stop and search, detectives located one-half pound of methamphetamine and arrested two people as a result of the search.
The sheriff's office has charged identified the two suspects as 31-year-old Eric Calderon and 24-year-old Veronica Hernandez, who are both being held at the Henderson County Jail.
According to the sheriff's office, Calderon is being held on $196,000 bond and has been charged with:
- Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Felony Maintaining a Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance
- Driving While License Revoked
Hernandez is being held on $140,750 bond and charged with:
- Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Felony Maintaining a Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance
