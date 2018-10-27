HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies say a missing man was found dead days after going missing.
55-year-old Michael Joseph King went missing on Thursday, October 25. His black Dodge Ram truck was found near Evans Road and Kanuga Lake Road.
An earlier release said King was found, but a follow-up from the sheriff's office clarified that crews found him deceased one mile away from where his truck was located.
Deputies thanked first responders for finding Michael and the public for their help finding him.
