HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies said a missing or lost 14-year-old boy was found around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies said Quinn Lucas Nichols was last seen around 5:30 p.m. walking on Randall Farm Road off Davis Mountain Road.
He was wearing a light blue shirt featuring Yoda from Star Wars and blue jeans.
The teen is 5’10” tall and approximately 175 pounds. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.
MORE NEWS - Budweiser Clydesdales making several stops in the Upstate Wednesday through Labor Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.