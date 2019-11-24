HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies say an elderly man that was reported missing on November 23 has been found safe.
84-year-old Paul Connell left his home in Flat Rock around 2:20 p.m. in a maroon Subaru Outback, with NC license plate RXE-4955. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants with white stripes and a shirt of unknown color.
Paul has a history of strokes and memory problems and may appear to be disoriented. Deputies say he may have been driving to Camden, SC, although he has no reason to be traveling there with no friends or family in that area.
Paul did not have a cell phone at the time.
A Silver Alert was eventually activated for Paul.
However, deputies canceled the alert on Sunday, November 24 after they say Mr. Connell was found in Mecklenberg County.
