HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old who was last seen on May 29 has been safely located.
Caiden Michael Lowry is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, and a buzzed haircut.
Deputies say Lowry left his residence on foot on Friday night after a disagreement with family members.
On June 2, deputies said he had been safely located and returned to his family.
