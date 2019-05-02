HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville County deputies have asked for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Deputies said Harold Anthony Plott, 32, was reported missing on Wednesday but has not been seen or heard from since April 6.
Deputies said Plott has no known money, means of transportation or destination.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is ask to contact Detective Ricky Woodard at 828-694-3173.
MORE NEWS: Funeral details announced hero UNC Charlotte student from Waynesville who fought gunman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.