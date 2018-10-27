HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies need your help finding a missing man.
55-year-old Michael Joseph King went missing on Thursday, October 25. His black Dodge Ram truck was found near Evans Road and Kanuga Lake Road.
Micheal stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 250-260 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve grey button-up shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who has information that can help find Michael is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (8282) 697-4911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.