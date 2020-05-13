Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say a deputy was involved in a crash following a chase early Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the chase began after deputies received a call about a burglary in progress.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, the suspects fled and were pursued into Buncombe County where they crashed.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says their deputy wrecked avoiding the collision and was taken to the hospital for observation and has since been released.
The sheriff's office says they did not know the condition of the suspects at this time.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
