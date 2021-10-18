HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy was shot by a ricochet bullet while responding to a reported disturbance on Sunday.
Deputies say that they had been dispatched to respond near Bobcat Spur Lane and were warned that they may encounter multiple dogs.
When deputies approached a residence, the sheriff's office says they encountered a large pit bull.
The dog lunged at one of the deputies, causing the other one to fire at the dog, according to the release. One of the rounds ricocheted off the ground and hit the deputy in the leg, the sheriff's office says.
The deputy that was shot was hospitalized but has since been released, according to a release.
