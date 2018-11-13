Blood Demand

Henderson County, N.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The Red Cross of Henderson County is issuing an immediate call for blood donations for a severe blood shortage, officials say.

During September and October, the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed.

Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). 

 The community is invited to give back and help save lives by donating blood at any of the following blood Drives: 

American Red Cross – Henderson Chapter 

American Red Cross Office 

211 1st Avenue East 

Hendersonville, NC 28792  

Monday November 19th 

10:00 am – 2:30 pm 

 

Chick-fil-A Hendersonville 

American Red Cross Bus 

52 Highlands Square Dr. 

Hendersonville, NC 28792 

Wednesday, November 21st  

11:00 am – 3:30 pm 

