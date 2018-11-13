Henderson County, N.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The Red Cross of Henderson County is issuing an immediate call for blood donations for a severe blood shortage, officials say.
During September and October, the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed.
Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The community is invited to give back and help save lives by donating blood at any of the following blood Drives:
American Red Cross – Henderson Chapter
American Red Cross Office
211 1st Avenue East
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Monday November 19th
10:00 am – 2:30 pm
Chick-fil-A Hendersonville
American Red Cross Bus
52 Highlands Square Dr.
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Wednesday, November 21st
11:00 am – 3:30 pm
