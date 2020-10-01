HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Health Department announced Thursday that it will offer a flu vaccine to the public Saturday, October 10 from 9:00am to 1:00pm.
According to a news release, the vaccine will be administered at the Henderson County Health Department. The health department says that vaccines will be offered on a first come, first served basis and that masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Officials say that it will only be offering the flu vaccine, and that COVID-19 testing will not be offered.
According to the release, the vaccine will be available for anyone who does not have insurance.
The Henderson County Health Department says that people of all ages are welcome, but anyone who is immunocompromised or over the age of 65 are encouraged to call the Health Department to schedule a vaccine appointment.
The address for the Health Department is is 1200 Spartanburg Highway, Suite 100, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
MORE NEWS: Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former U.S. President, turns 96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.