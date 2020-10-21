Deputy Ryan Hendrix

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County commissioners voted to honor the service of a fallen deputy.

During a meeting Wednesday, the commissioners voted to rename the Henderson County Law Enforcement Center to share a name with fallen deputy Ryan Hendrix. The vote to do so was unanimous.

Hendrix was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a car break-in call in September 2020. The suspect also died. Since his passing, different organizations have found ways to honor him.

