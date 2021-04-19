HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Inmates at the Henderson County Detention Facility received their COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say that 55 inmates were able to be vaccinated on Monday out 152 who have requested the vaccine.
The sheriff's office called the process a team effort and said that the process also included the Henderson County Health Department and The Free Clinics.
Every inmate incarcerated at the Henderson County Detention Facility has been offered the vaccine, according to HCSO.
For inmates that are scheduled to be released before their second dose of the vaccine, the sheriff's office says that The Free Clinics is working to ensure that information on second dose times and location will be available.
