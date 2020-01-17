Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Henderson County were searching for a runaway teen on Friday, they reported to media.
Deputies say 14-year-old Nicole Sanchez had left her home around 2:30 a.m. on January 17 in the East Flat Rock area of Henderson County, when she went missing. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, gray sweat pants, and yellow "Vans" shoes.
As of 2:45 p.m. Sanchez was located safely and returned to her parents, deputies say.
No further details were given.
More news: All county offices closed at Park Plaza due to power outage in Greenwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.