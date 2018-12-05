Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, December 5, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man accused of statutory rape.
Detectives say Mario Hernandez-Sanchez, age 43, of Garren Road in Hendersonville was arrested for one count of felony first degree statutory rape.
The sheriff's office says Hernandez-Sanchez remains in the Henderson County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
