HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit said they arrested a man on Wednesday for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Patrick Ryan McFarland was arrested at 23 Keeneland Dr. in Hendersonville. In addition to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security also helped execute the search warrant.
Authorities say that the investigation began after detectives received a cybertip form the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
McFarland has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention center.
MORE NEWS: Milk Bar Baked Goods Are Headed to Target
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.