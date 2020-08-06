Brandon Keith Morris

Brandon Keith Morris

 (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A 24-year-old man in Henderson County is facing a charge of second degree murder in the drug overdose death of Joshua Wayne Hawkins of Flat Rock, NC. 

Deputies say a Henderson County Grand Jury returned the indictments recently against Brandon Keith Morris. 

Hawkins' death occurred on December 4, 2019 and was investigated by the Henderson County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit. 

Morris is currently incarcerated in the North Carolina Department of corrections and will be served with the indictment at a later date.

More news: Deputies charge Hendersonville man with multiple child sex crimes

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.