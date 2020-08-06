Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A 24-year-old man in Henderson County is facing a charge of second degree murder in the drug overdose death of Joshua Wayne Hawkins of Flat Rock, NC.
Deputies say a Henderson County Grand Jury returned the indictments recently against Brandon Keith Morris.
Hawkins' death occurred on December 4, 2019 and was investigated by the Henderson County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit.
Morris is currently incarcerated in the North Carolina Department of corrections and will be served with the indictment at a later date.
