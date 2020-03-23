Henderson, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Henderson County says their drive-thru testing site at Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock, NC will be closed until more COVID-19 tests can be obtained.
According to officials, as of closing Thursday March 19, over 280 tests had been administered at the site.
Officials opened the testing site on Monday, March 16, in Henderson County as part of a partnership with Pardee Hospital - UNC Health Care to implement a COVID-19/Influenza drive-thru testing center.
The drive-thru screening site will be available to patients from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on the main campus of Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock, NC located at 180 West Campus Drive.
Officials say on off-site mobile screening site like this is an extremely important step in preventing community spread and minimizing patient surges within the hospital.
Pardee UNC Health and Henderson County Government, working with the Henderson County Department of Public Health, Henderson County Emergency Management, and the Mountain Area Healthcare Preparedness Coalition are all coming together to make this drive-thru possible.
“We are so grateful to our partners,” said David Ellis, chief medical officer for Pardee UNC Health. “They all, without hesitation, quickly stepped forward to help in whatever way that they could to make this endeavor come together for our community.”
The screening site is set up for those exhibiting symptoms of cough, fever greater than 100 degrees and shortness of breath, and have already spoken with the Pardee COVID-19 Helpline (828-694-8048) to determine if symptoms qualify for flu and / or COVID-19 testing.
Patients are being asked to refrain from showing up at the site without first being screened by phone.
All residents are encouraged to continue to follow the precautions offered by the CDC to protect themselves and others from the spread of all respiratory illness, including flu and COVID-19.
- Stay home when sick.
- Avoid contact with people that are sick.
- Practice frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use hand sanitizer that is at least 70% alcohol if there is no access to soap and water.
- Practice safe coughing and sneezing etiquette - utilize a tissue that is immediately thrown away or cough/sneeze into your elbow.
- Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners.
If you’re experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
For general questions, you can call the UNC Health COVID-19 Helpline at 1-888-850-2684 or the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 1-866-462-3821.
We'll update when tests again become available and the site reopens.
